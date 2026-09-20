Pakistan cricket team begins Asian Games preparations with Karachi camp

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Saim Ayub interact during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against USA at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan men’s cricket team has assembled in Karachi ahead of the Asian Games, with a four-day pre-departure training camp set to begin at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre on Monday.

The 15-member squad, led by Sahibzada Farhan, will train in Karachi from September 21 to 24 before departing for Japan on the night of September 24.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players assembled in Karachi on Sunday, while five members of the squad, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim, are expected to join the camp after completing their franchise commitments.

The five players' franchise commitments are scheduled to conclude on Sunday night according to Barbados local time. Pakistan will hold training sessions from 10am to 1pm on September 21 and 22 at the HPC nets and Oval.

The squad will then play a T20 practice match at the Oval Ground on September 23, followed by a centre-wicket scenario match session at the same venue on September 24.

The 21-member Pakistan contingent will depart for Japan from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 11pm on September 24.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been called up to replace Mohammad Salman Mirza, who has been ruled out of the Asian Games after suffering a fracture in his left thumb.

Salman is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to regain full fitness in the first week of October.

Sahibzada Farhan will captain Pakistan at the Asian Games, while Abdul Samad has been named his deputy.

The squad also includes Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and wicketkeeper Usman Khan.