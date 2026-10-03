Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic October 3rd scene from ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan found the perfect way to celebrate Mean Girls Day.

She revisited one of the most iconic moments of her career alongside Mean Girls director Mark Waters.

On Saturday, October 3, the 40-year-old actress shared a playful video on her official Instagram showing herself and Waters sitting across from each other at a table, with a notebook and yellow pencil between them.

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The familiar classroom setup immediately gives fans a sense of where the recreation is headed, while lights, equipment and the casual activity of a working film set can be seen in the background.

The setting makes the reunion even more fitting.

Lohan and Waters were not actually transported back to the halls of North Shore High. Instead, they filmed their playful recreation on the set of their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Return to You, bringing their Mean Girls history into their latest collaboration.

In the original 2004 movie, Lohan's character, Cady Heron, memorably interacts with her crush, Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett.

Aaron turns around during math class and asks Cady what day it is. Cady's excited response “It’s October 3rd” became one of the film's most enduring lines and eventually transformed the date into an unofficial annual celebration for fans.

Two decades later, Lohan recreated the moment with the person who directed the original movie in the first place.

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The reunion marks another collaboration between Lohan and Waters, who previously worked together on both Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

Now, they are back together for Return to You, with Lohan starring and producing while Waters directs.

The upcoming romantic comedy also stars Henry Golding and is currently in production.