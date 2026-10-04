Prince William, Princess Kate nearly escape major crisis with quiet move

The Prince and Princess of Wales had been under scrutiny over what they would do next as King Charles vs Charles Spencer saga went on in the public.

The statement from Buckingham Palace had arguably caused a bigger stir than Spencer’s retelling of the events surrounding Diana’s death. The excerpt that caught the most attention had been the then-Prince Charles, after a fit of rage at his former brother-in-law, implied that “we’ll forget [Diana] soon enough”.

The statement had noted that while they do not comment on books, the King was “mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss”.

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It could be seen as a petty matter for a monarch to be involved in and many royal experts pointed out that it was not the best move to make.

However, the Waleses had the right idea to keep their heads down as they seemed to have weathered a storm that could have gone wrong in many different ways.

“I think it was the right tactic, and became especially pertinent after it became clear that there was at least one inaccuracy in Spencer‘s book,” expert Jennie Bond said.

“Equally, I think William and Catherine made the right decision to ignore the noise – and the allegations – and simply get on with their work.”

However, it was a close call, since the King had already reacted to the matter. Moreover, the chatter surrounding the Diana documentary emerged and William declined that too.

This only helped them stay away from the chaos altogether.

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She continued, “As with Harry’s book, they rose above the row, refused to acknowledge any questions and just carried on charming the crowds who came to see them. It’s very effective and I don’t see them getting sucked into the drama now.”