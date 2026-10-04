Prince Harry risks major fallout for Sussex brand with unexpected deal

Prince Harry’s new “golden ticket” could land him in much bigger (and expensive) trouble as he pours all of his efforts into making the upcoming Invictus Games a success.

The sporting event for sick, injured and wounded veterans is now recognised as a well-reputable global event and also known as a flagship project for Prince Harry. It is the last major connection that he has to the royals, one that King Charles himself cannot dismiss.

The event has already faced a slew of setbacks, including some alleged funding problem, which the team had been scrambling to resolve. However, there are reports that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could have saved the Games from a major crisis.

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There is a £20million deal on the cards, which is being considered the “golden ticket” which would cover the costs that they needed.

“The deal would be a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry," an insider told The Sun. "The Invictus committee are really hoping it gets over the line. Amazon wanted to get involved.”

Although this unexpected bromance may not bode well for the Sussex brand especially if there are certain values they are standing up for.

Harry has been a big advocate of the environment, just like his father King Charles and brother Prince William. It is one of the causes that the royals have spoken up for, and Jeff Bezos is the very opposite of those values.

Environmentalists have slammed Bezos for his outrageous idea of moving “all polluting industry” into space in order to preserve the Earth – which is a bad idea for many reasons and eventually much more harmful for the planet.

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Moreover, Amazon is known to have a significant carbon footprint and one of the biggest contributors to climate change.

This association also comes at the heels of the notion that Harry now has an “increasingly divisive” image. This could cause an impact to his charitable projects.

It was evident in how Uganda pulled from the Invictus Games over “Harry and Meghan drama” and the King had to intervene.