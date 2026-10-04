Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘working on comeback’ with help of surprise ally

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be in the middle of planning his comeback to the fold much to the dismay to the royals.

The disgraced former prince has been ousted by King Charles and stripped off of all the titles and honours following the harrowing allegations against him were exposed in the Epstein files.

There had been immense public pressure before the monarch had to take a drastic measure against his brother. But, according to Richard Eden, there are still supporters of the former Duke of York ready to bring him back, despite a debate over removing Andrew from the line of succession.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives verdict on line of succession fate

The DailyMail editor wrote that the grandees of north Norfolk believe Andrew should not be shunned forever.

“The feeling is that Andrew needs to be welcomed back, at least to some extent,” an insider said.

The Earl and Countess of Leicester, whose Norfolk estate, Holkham, at 25,000 acres, is larger than the King’s, while the Palladian splendour of Holkham Hall entirely eclipses pseudo-Jacobean Sandringham, had dinner with Andrew.

The couple are close friends of the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II was a regular guest at Holkham.

Although the source added that the couple “won’t be fawning over anyone” and the dinner was “likely” a “kitchen supper”.

Although, he added, other grandees – “the Buxtons, the Barclays and the Buscalls, all the north coast lot” – will very probably follow suit.

READ MORE: King Charles team takes action to protect Buckingham Palace

It remains to be seen how this can be pulled off when the images of Andrew after his arrest are very much in the public eye months later.