Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives verdict on line of succession fate

King Charles had stripped off all of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s royal titles and honours, and evicted him out of the Windsor property Royal Lodge, following the release of the Epstein files.

However, the uproar continued as the public believed that it wasn’t enough and that he should be ousted from the line of succession as well. New Zealand and Australia were the first two Commonwealth countries to support the Act of Parliament required to execute the plans.

A new report by The Times claim that Andrew still has one more year to keep his eighth position in the line of succession. However, the UK Prime Minister and Buckingham Palace are working together for a plan to remove him from the line to the royal throne.

An Act of Parliament is needed to execute the plans with the approval of the 14 other realms which include, Canada, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.

There are harrowing claims about sex offence against him and his close ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was arrest in February for suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley police are understood to be widening their investigation beyond the potential single offence, which can be difficult for them to base a prosecution.

The Metropolitan Police is also working with the US to probe into claims that Andrew boarded the ‘Lolita Express’ via London airport.

Once the investigation is complete, the act of parliament can be carried out. The last time the line of succession was amended was in 2013 before the birth of William and Kate’s first child to end the male primogeniture rule.

The update comes just days after Andrew was almost attacked by a man during his dog walk in Sandringham.