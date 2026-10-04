Prince William ‘sidelined’ from key decision affecting Charlotte, Louis

The Royal Family is quite particular about the traditions that they keep alive for the generations to come.

However, there are many changes that have taken place in recent years, and Prince William has hinted that there will be a lot more changes happening in his reign.

The monarchy apparently has been modernised, arguably progressed, but it did not particularly have an appetite to change the rule, which would bring Princess Charlotte into the line of succession.

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According to Valentine Low’s new book, there was no great enthusiasm from the late Queen Elizabeth or the palace for royal succession reform.

The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 overhauled the rules of succession from male-preference ascension to absolute primogeniture, meaning birth order rather than gender determined succession for those born after October 2011.

The eldest, regardless of gender would inherit the throne. Low noted that Elizabeth and the then-Prince Charles “ambushed” into the matter from the government. Moreover, Charles was disappointed that William was not consulted on the matter.

“Crucially, the palace was not against it. But they said that the government had to ensure the backing of the other 15 realms,” Low pointed out.

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An insider stated, “I always thought that the signals from Buckingham Palace were that if it was the wish of the duly elected prime minister of the day, and the realms can be sorted out, we will not stand in its way.

“I didn’t get the sense there was any great enthusiasm from the palace and the Queen herself.”