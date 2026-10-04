Tom Cruise celebrates 'Digger' release despite disastrous opening weekend

Cruise stars as wealthy and eccentric oil tycoon Digger Rockwell

Tom Cruise is loud and proud of his latest film, Digger, despite its disastrous opening weekend.

As the new dark comedy hit theatres on Friday, October 2, Cruise — who leads the film as wealthy and eccentric oil tycoon Digger Rockwell — took to his Instagram to celebrate.

“DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” the Hollywood star, 64, wrote.

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“Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created,” he added.

Despite Cruise’s optimism, the film had a mere $8 million opening weekend against a $125 million budget, according to Deadline. With a CinemaScore of C+ and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 51%, the film is one of Cruise’s lowest openings yet and is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest flops.

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Digger follows Cruise’s titular character, who has to save the world after one of his oil rigs malfunctions and causes and environmental catastrophe across the planet.

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