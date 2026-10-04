Maura Higgins breaks down over harsh 'Dancing With Stars' criticism

Maura claimed the relentless criticism from judges and trainers makes it hard for contestants to feel any sense of achievement

Maura Higgins has shared her true feelings about how she deals with negative feedback which she received from the judges and her partner, Mark Ballas, who keeps instructing her to 'fix everything' on Dancing With The Stars.

Despite The Love Island star being tipped as a favourite to win the series, she admitted that she has been 'crying in the toilets' during rehearsals.

Speaking to former finalist and influencer Alix Earle on her Get Ready With Me podcast, Maura claimed the relentless criticism from judges and trainers makes it hard for contestants to feel any sense of achievement.

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She said: 'I don't usually cry, I'm more of a suffer in silence girl. I usually wait until I get home and I can't hold in my tears and it's week two, I don't know what's happening.

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'Mark will say to me, and we have so much fun in the rehearsal room but it's kind of like, "This is an entertainment show have fun" and then he's like in the rehearsal room going, "What's that? Why is your hand like that and what's with the pigeon feet?"

Alix agreed: 'Your not ready for the negative feedback in the beginning and that's all it is in the beginning because they are there to correct you but it's a lot.'

Maura added: 'Yeah you just feel like you're s***.

'I'm so hard on myself anyway and then everything is wrong. I hear, "Your doing really well but fix your arm, fix your neck, fix hips and toes", like how am I doing well. It's a lot.'

The Reale Actives founder admitted she struggled to hold back the tears last year as Irish star Maura confessed she has already had a 'breakdown' in the toilets during rehearsals.