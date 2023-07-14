 
Maura Higgins crosses over to ‘Love Island’ USA

|July 14, 2023

Maura Higgins came in fourth place on the fifth season of Love Island
Irish TV personality Maura Higgins is now the first Love Island UK star to come over to the US version of the show. Adding on the good news, Bobby Holland Hanton has confirmed that the two are pursuing a romantic relationship.

The 31-year-old star came in fourth place on the fifth season of the show, and now has been revealed to be the social media ambassador for the US version. The Love Island team took to their social media page to officially announce the news and confirm her new position.


Bobby similarly took to his Instagram to display a picture of him holding onto Maura’s hand as she donned the same dress she wore for the Love Island photoshoot which ended up getting released before the show begins on Tuesday.

Not long after, fans filled the comments section of the post to express their excitement over the news of Maura’s new role.

In the picture posted by Bobby, he shows off his Rolex-clad wrist along with a clip which showed him spending time with Lisa Snowdon. It was revealed earlier this week by MailOnline that Bobby is actually a father of one whose new romance is supported by his former wife.

