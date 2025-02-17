Maura Higgins hints at heartbreak after accusing Pete Wicks of cheating

 
February 17, 2025

Maura Higgins hinted at heartbreak after accusing Pete Wicks of cheating

The 34-year-old reality star took to her Instagram account on February 15, to share glimpses of the Queen Of The Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston show held at the London Palladium.

Higgins posted clips of performers singing Houston’s hits to her stories and in one of the videos she can be heard crooning along to Where Do Broken Hearts Go?

This upload came a few days after reports of the Love Island star and Wicks break up were circulating. The pair was first romantically linked in June.

However, the couple parted ways in February, as per a report by The Independent.

Moreover, as per a clip of Higgins, while celebrating Valentine's Day shared by The Sun, she said that Wicks was “probably cheating” on her when a paparazzi asked, “Where’s Pete?”

Notably, in a recent appearance of Wicks on the We Need to Talk podcast on January 20, he praised Higgins, “We have the same sense of humor, she’s super intelligent and I think that is sometimes what people don’t realize about Maura. She’s incredibly witty and we have always been there for each other in the past six years at a distance where we have always kind of been friends and been there for each other and whatever else.“

