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Phil Collins reveals reason behind 24-year feud with Paul McCartney

The Genesis frontman admits he felt 'patronised' by the Beatles star in the past

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Published October 04, 2026

Phil Collins and Paul McCartney recently made up after a 24-year feud
Phil Collins and Paul McCartney recently made up after a 24-year feud

Phil Collins and Paul McCartney have finally buried the hatchet after over two decades — but what sparked their falling out?

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 2, the Genesis frontman revealed that the Beatles star recently reached out to discuss their 24-year-old feud.

The tension began at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace in 2002, when Collins presented McCartney with a rare first edition of Hunter Davies’ book on The Beatles and asked him to sign it. McCartney agreed, but not before turning to his then-wife, Heather Mills, and saying, “He’s a big Beatles fan is our little Phil.”

READ MORE: Phil Collins reveals daughter Lily Collins broke down in tears over his health

“I thought, ‘You ar**hole,’” Collins recalled, though he acknowledged he may have taken the comment more personally than McCartney intended.

The turning point came recently, when McCartney called Collins after learning he was collecting memorabilia for a Kings Trust charity auction. During the conversation, McCartney confronted Collins, and they hashed it out.

“So we kissed and made up,” Collins quipped.

Collins previously accused McCartney of treating him “condescendingly” in a 2016 interview. However, he now says he is glad they resolved the issue, explaining that McCartney is “part of [his] life.”

READ MORE: Phil Collins reveals nearly dying in 2024 amid alcohol relapse

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