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Elle King marries longtime boyfriend Dan Tooker: 'Best day of my life'

The country singer, 37, has been dating the tattoo artist since 2019, and the pair welcomed two children together

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 05, 2026

The couple briefly split in 2023
The couple briefly split in 2023

Elle King is a married woman once more.

On Sunday, October 4, the Grammy-nominated singer announced that she married her longtime boyfriend, Dan Tooker, sharing photos from their outdoor wedding on Instagram.

“Husband and wife. Best day of my life,” King captioned the post.

For the occasion, King wore a fitted ivory satin gown featuring a plunging neckline, a dramatic flared skirt and a long train, paired with a sheer veil. Tooker opted for a charcoal double-breasted suit and black shirt, complete with a white boutonniere.

The celebration also featured a moss-green wedding cake decorated with flowers and miniature figures resembling the newlyweds. Videos shared by guests showed the couple singing together and walking alongside their two sons, Lucky Levi, 5, and Royal, 19 months.

King first met Tooker in 2019 when she visited his tattoo shop. They got engaged in October 2020 and welcomed their first child the following year. After taking time apart in 2023, they reconciled in 2024, and welcomed their second son in February 2025. 

READ MORE: Elle King reveals unique nickname of second child

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