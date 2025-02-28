Elle King reveals unique name of second new-born

Elle King just gave birth to her second child.

Also revealing the rather unique name of her child, the 35-year-old musician named her son, Royal Tooker.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram via a monochromatic photo featuring their little son, Elle herself and Daniel, she captioned the post, “Our family just got a little bit brighter. Welcome to the world Royal Tooker.”

The daughter of actor Rob Schneider could be seen laying on the hospital bed with her baby in her arms and Daniel in the side, smiling.

Elle and her partner, who got engaged in 2020, also have a three-year-old named Lucky, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

In September, the pair also had a gender reveal for their second baby where Elle showed off her bump in leggings as she and Daniel were showered with blue confetti, revealing that they would be having a son.

Elle King captioned the post: “Doubling down.”

The couple also parted ways temporarily before announcing their second pregnancy, the musician told PEOPLE, “We had to grow. I don't know. I'll try anything twice.”

Also noting how her child, Lucky was the force behind them rekindling their relationship, Elle King further mentioned, “He's definitely brought me and his dad back together…”