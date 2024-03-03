Elle King delivered a controversial performance at a Dolly Parton tribute in January

Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback

Elle King just made her return to the world of music and the stage for the first time after her controversial performance at a Dolly Parton tribute held in January.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 34-year-old musician was admittedly drunk during her performance held by the Grand Ole Opry at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

On Friday, the country genre musician performed an early evening musical gig set at Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona.

On Saturday, the Ex's & Oh's crooner is also expected to make her appearance on stage again in support of Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show tour stop in San Diego.

King is also expected to perform a series of gigs, that is, three shows across the U.K. before announcing more North American concerts later this spring.

Elle King's festival performance comes after over a month later when she delivered a rather controversial show at an event to honor Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

The American singer-songwriter received immense backlash after several fan videos circulated on social media, during the tribute event, where King could be heard telling the audience that she was "f****** hammered" and had forgotten the lyrics.