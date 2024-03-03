 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback

Elle King delivered a controversial performance at a Dolly Parton tribute in January

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback

Elle King just made her return to the world of music and the stage for the first time after her controversial performance at a Dolly Parton tribute held in January.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 34-year-old musician was admittedly drunk during her performance held by the Grand Ole Opry at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

On Friday, the country genre musician performed an early evening musical gig set at Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona.

On Saturday, the Ex's & Oh's crooner is also expected to make her appearance on stage again in support of Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show tour stop in San Diego.

King is also expected to perform a series of gigs, that is, three shows across the U.K. before announcing more North American concerts later this spring.

Elle King's festival performance comes after over a month later when she delivered a rather controversial show at an event to honor Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

The American singer-songwriter received immense backlash after several fan videos circulated on social media, during the tribute event, where King could be heard telling the audience that she was "f****** hammered" and had forgotten the lyrics.

Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?
Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana video
Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana
Netflix cancels shockingly well-received show leaving fans enraged
Netflix cancels shockingly well-received show leaving fans enraged
Charles Spencer sends strong message to Prince William, Harry amid rift
Charles Spencer sends strong message to Prince William, Harry amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest
Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family video
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family
Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report
Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report