Shakira calls night with Dua Lipa a 'dream come true'

Shakira is still soaking in her unforgettable night with Dua Lipa.

The Colombian superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, October 4, to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the pop stars’ surprise collaboration.

She posted a carousel of photos and videos from the special evening and described it as “a dream come true for many of us!”

READ MORE: Dua Lipa thanks Shakira after ‘Antología' duet: ‘So grateful'

The post opens with the two music icons posing together backstage, smiling for the camera as they form a heart with their hands.

The Waka Waka hitmaker turns heads in a striking hot-pink shimmery mini dress paired with matching ankle-high boots, while Dua, 31, flaunts her figure in a shimmering black dress sheer and backless dress.

The following slides take fans from backstage to the stage, where the pair shared a particularly special musical moment.

The Levitating chart-topper joined Shakira, 49, during the latter’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Madrid on Saturday, October 3, appearing as a surprise guest during the eighth show of 12-concert residency at Iberdrola Music.

Together, they performed Antología, Shakira’s beloved 1995 ballad from her breakthrough album Pies Descalzos.

The emotional performance marked the first time Shakira and Dua had performed together live.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa joins Shakira on stage for surprise ‘Antología' duet in Madrid

The Training Season chart-topper had previously performed Antología herself during her Radical Optimism Tour stop in Bogotá in 2025, but this time she was sharing the stage with the song’s original singer.