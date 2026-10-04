Dua Lipa thanks Shakira after ‘Antología’ duet: ‘So grateful’

Dua Lipa is still basking in the glow of her surprise performance with Shakira in Madrid.

In her latest social media post, the Levitating hitmaker described the emotional experience as a night when she, the Waka Waka hitmaker and the audience felt like “one.”

Hours after their unexpected duet of Antología took over the internet, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to reflect on the special night.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa joins Shakira on stage for surprise ‘Antología' duet in Madrid

On Sunday, October 4, she shared a carousel filled with the two pop stars’ onstage moments, some solo snapshots of herself and more photos.

“A night in Madrid with @Shakira [rose emoji],” the Traning Season chart-topper began.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Colombian superstar for inviting her onto the stage, she penned, “Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Antología!!”

“I felt that you, me and the audience were one,” the 31-year-old American-Albanian pop star added, revealing just how deeply the moment affected her.

The Houdini songstress ended her message, writing, “So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory!!!”

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Notably, the performance marked the first time the two global pop stars had shared the stage for a live performance.

Moreover, the choice of song added another layer to the moment.

For the unversed, Antología was originally released by Shakira in 1995.

Dua, 31, previously performed her own version of the Spanish ballad during a 2025 concert in Bogotá, a rendition that the Whenever, Wherever singer had publicly praised.