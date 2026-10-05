Taylor Swift exposes what Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell were really arguing about on set

'The Banshees of Inisherin' actor and 'The Fifty Shades of Grey' actress could be heard passionately arguing in a music video

Taylor Swift has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her highly anticipated Patient Zero music video in new footage released by Apple Music.

On Saturday, the Love Story singer, 36, shared an eight-minute extended video offering fans a glimpse into the making of the star-studded music video.

The footage also revealed what Swift's co-stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell were actually arguing about during one of their intense scenes.

The Banshees of Inisherin actor and The Fifty Shades of Grey actress could be heard passionately arguing over whether Brendan Fraser starred in Tarzan or George of the Jungle.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue

'I’m telling you, Brendan Fraser was Tarzan!' Johnson declares before Farrell erupts, 'George of the Jungle!'

Swift laughed over the ridiculousness of the spat, calling it 'the dumbest fight ever.'

READ MORE: Colin Farrell applauds Taylor Swift's direction after 'Patient Zero' mv

It is pertinent to mention that Patient Zero premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday, generating excitement among Swift's name.