Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turns tables with surprise legal action

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be fighting back in a shock turn of events following his arrest in February this year.

The disgraced brother of the monarch has already been ousted from the royal family, but the association cannot be completely cut off.

Andrew was called in for questioning over allegation of misconduct in the public office, in light of the evidence acquired from the Epstein files, coincidently on his 66th birthday.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘working on comeback' with help of surprise ally

Now, the former Duke of York has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest in relation to the Epstein files, according to The Telegraph.

This will be the first time a member of the Royal Family is challenging the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of Charles I in 1649.

The legal action is objecting to the search warrants that allowed detectives to raid homes at Sandringham and Royal Lodge.

According to one senior Metropolitan Police source, the Thames Valley Police could have simply invited him in for questioning under caution. Moreover, King Charles was also not informed prior to the arrest but Buckingham Palace statement noted that the “law must take its course”.

“I am not sure if the Met had been leading this investigation they would have taken the same approach,” he said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

READ MORE: King Charles team takes action to protect Buckingham Palace

In May, the Thames Valley Police announced the investigation would also look at allegations of sexual misconduct and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Some experts believe this may have been a result of desperation that police felt after arresting the King's brother.