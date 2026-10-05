Kim Kardashian admits she and Kanye West have improved communication over children

It has been claimed that Kim and Kanye's daughter North has a networth of at least $50million

Kim Kardashian has confessed that she and her ex-husband Kanye West have become 'better' at communicating for the sake of their children's well being.

The reality sensation,4 5, is primary guardian to the four children she shares with her third ex-husband Kanye West – North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven.

It has been claimed that Kim and Kanye's daughter North has a networth of at least $50million, with some reports claiming it could be approximately $375million.

READ MORE: How Kim Kardashian raising four kids alone after Kanye West split?

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kim explained how she and Kanye have become 'better' at communicating in order to manage their children the 'right way'.

'I do worry about it. Each kid does what they're comfortable with,' she said, explaining the nature of their involvement with her family's reality show The Kardashians.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West mark new start for daughter North

She added: 'All she wants to do is forward-facing projects. And so it's like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.

'And with her, since it's more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we're aligned and that she's in projects that we both approve.'

'So, my little ones come around when I'm filming but they don't really do storylines. North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back.'

However, the update marks a healthier chapter in Kim and Kanye's co-parenting relationship, after the former couple previously clashed over North's upbringing.