Kim Kardashian shares video of Kanye West performing with daughter North

Caption: Kim Kardashian promotes 13-year-old North’s debut tour, the ‘Kimokawaii Tour’

Kim Kardashian is hyping up her daughter with ex-husband Kanye West ahead of her upcoming debut tour.

As North West, 13, prepares to kick off her Kimokawaii Tour next month, her reality TV star mom took to her social media to encourage fans to buy their tickets. In one of the promotional videos shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 2, Kardashian re-posted a clip of North performing with her rapper father in Tampa earlier this week.

It wasn’t the first time North joined Ye on stage, performing their collaborative tracks Talking and Piercing on My Hand during his first U.S. concert in five years on April 1.

As the eldest Kardashian-West child, North has been establishing herself musically, having released her debut album N0rth4evr on May 1. It only makes sense that her next move was a North American tour, which was officially announced last month.

North will join rapper and singer Molly Santana to co-headline the Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour. The 14-date run will kick off in Dallas on August 5 before making stops in cities including Houston, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Toronto.

The tour will conclude in Los Angeles on August 27.