Prince Harry gives ultimatum to Meghan as 'dream life' is in danger

From Pilates classes to relaxing outings with friends, Meghan Markle has been living a dream life in the UK.

She has been looking after As Ever from her new UK home and taking care of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On the other hand, Prince Harry has been making back-to-back appearances, reportedly managing finances all alone.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's UK neighbours reveal truth about Sussex lifestyle

Now, the time has arrived, and he told Meghan that it's time to step up and contribute amid the alleged financial crisis.

According to New Idea, "Harry wants Meghan to work.

"In fact, while he was at that WellChild event and being offered radio gigs for Meghan, she was having a jolly in a pub with Ellen and Portia [De Rossi]. It’s become a hot topic between them that’s yet to be resolved."

The source shared that the Duchess of Sussex has only been taking phone calls in the morning related to As Ever. Then her leisure activities.

An insider added, "Harry’s doing everything he can to keep them afloat, but they’re pushing the ledger by keeping Montecito.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan on alert after surprise announcement from Canada

"Meghan wants to keep it in case things go wrong in the UK, but it’s a big ask, especially if she’s backing off from her plans to revive her acting career in the UK."