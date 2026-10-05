49ers' Dre Greenlaw addresses viral Sean Payton sideline moment

The San Francisco 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw appeared to have an exchange of words for his former coach during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos had released the linebacker, Greenlaw, in the offseason on the other side.

During the Niners’ 24-14 win that improved their record to 4-0 on the season, Greenlaw, on multiple occasions, pointed and shouted at Denver coach Sean Payton and the Broncos sideline.

In a viral moment, after the game that was captured on camera, Greenlaw is seen running to midfield and appears poised to say his piece as fellow linebacker Fred Warner corners him and leads him away from Payton and the chaotic scuffle.

“I was half blacked out, but I just know my teammates just had my back, and they just told me to be smart,” said Greenlaw in a post-game locker room session with reporters.

“I’m thankful to have the teammates that just have my back and just understand me… They helped a lot,” he added.

Although Greenlaw didn’t detail what sparked the heated moment, he hinted at grievances that were left unaddressed for months, saying, “I mean, I just haven’t talked to him in months. Even since I was on the team... It’s just a lot.”

49ers' Dre Greenlaw addresses viral Sean Payton sideline moment

In response to Greenlaw’s words, Payton didn’t complain about him and said he and the linebacker are “all good.”

“I think the world of him. I love everything about him. He plays with the emotion, and so, all good,” said Broncos head coach Payton.

Greenlaw finished with 12 tackles, a season high for him so far.