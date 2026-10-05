 
Geo News

49ers' Dre Greenlaw addresses viral Sean Payton sideline moment

'I just haven’t talked to him in months. Even since I was on the team... It’s just a lot' said Greenlaw

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 05, 2026

49ers Dre Greenlaw addresses viral Sean Payton sideline moment
49ers' Dre Greenlaw addresses viral Sean Payton sideline moment

The San Francisco 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw appeared to have an exchange of words for his former coach during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos had released the linebacker, Greenlaw, in the offseason on the other side.

During the Niners’ 24-14 win that improved their record to 4-0 on the season, Greenlaw, on multiple occasions, pointed and shouted at Denver coach Sean Payton and the Broncos sideline.

In a viral moment, after the game that was captured on camera, Greenlaw is seen running to midfield and appears poised to say his piece as fellow linebacker Fred Warner corners him and leads him away from Payton and the chaotic scuffle.

“I was half blacked out, but I just know my teammates just had my back, and they just told me to be smart,” said Greenlaw in a post-game locker room session with reporters.

“I’m thankful to have the teammates that just have my back and just understand me… They helped a lot,” he added.

Although Greenlaw didn’t detail what sparked the heated moment, he hinted at grievances that were left unaddressed for months, saying, “I mean, I just haven’t talked to him in months. Even since I was on the team... It’s just a lot.”

49ers' Dre Greenlaw addresses viral Sean Payton sideline moment

In response to Greenlaw’s words, Payton didn’t complain about him and said he and the linebacker are “all good.”

“I think the world of him. I love everything about him. He plays with the emotion, and so, all good,” said Broncos head coach Payton.

Greenlaw finished with 12 tackles, a season high for him so far.

Make us preferred on Google
Who is Karl Deisseroth, Hegemann, and Nagel? Get to know 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine Laureates
Who is Karl Deisseroth, Hegemann, and Nagel? Get to know 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine Laureates
Trump pushes $5,000 checks for voters, doles out smaller aid before midterms
Trump pushes $5,000 checks for voters, doles out smaller aid before midterms
Tom Brady says sorry to viewers after on-air gaffe in Eagles vs Rams
Tom Brady says sorry to viewers after on-air gaffe in Eagles vs Rams
Fans divided on Jason Kelce's NFL Network debut in Colts vs Commanders: Here's why
Fans divided on Jason Kelce's NFL Network debut in Colts vs Commanders: Here's why
Comedian Reggie McFadden, known for 'Def Comedy Jam' dies at 57 in Tanzania
Comedian Reggie McFadden, known for 'Def Comedy Jam' dies at 57 in Tanzania
LAPD releases identities of 2 killed in shooting near CSUN campus
LAPD releases identities of 2 killed in shooting near CSUN campus
New research links GLP-1 weight loss drugs to hair and nail changes
New research links GLP-1 weight loss drugs to hair and nail changes
Brazil votes for its next president on Sunday: How is Trump a major player in election?
Brazil votes for its next president on Sunday: How is Trump a major player in election?