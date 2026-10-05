King Charles ‘reacts’ to Andrew’s new bombshell: ‘not in good place’

King Charles is “at his wits’ end” when it comes to his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as Palace is left to deal with a new headache.

The saga was nowhere near a resolution and the investigation was still ongoing over multiple allegations, but the former Duke of York is taking a legal action the police over his arrest in February this year.

The news emerged at the heels of the crisis that the royals have been dealing with, from Prince Harry and Meghan’s return to Charles Spencer’s new book and the emergence of the reparation debate.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turns tables with surprise legal action

According to sources cited by Woman’s Day, Camilla is equally stressed and is bracing for more drama in coming days.

Meanwhile, the royal insiders have claimed that both Charles and Camilla are “at their wits’ end”.

“Camilla was hoping the next few years would be calm but instead the royal family is now constantly putting out fires.”

Moreover, Camilla feels the overall atmosphere at Clarence House has become “too much to bear at present” as she and the King “aren’t in a good place”.

Following Andrew’s arrest, Charles had stated that the “law must take its course” and had firmly ousted his disgraced brother over the allegations brought to light by the Epstein files.

Camilla is a strong advocate for women’s rights and supports charities working for women and children suffering from violence and abuse of all kinds.

READ MORE: King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church

The Palace has not yet released a statement on the matter. In the past, they have refrained from speaking on behalf of Andrew as he is no longer a working royal.

Although, there was an exception made when Andrew was relinquishing his 'Duke of York' position last year. Once the Prince-style title was also stripped by the King, there have been no official statements from the Palace.

However, a quiet briefing to the press could be anticipated.