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Andrew's loyal protectors on high alert: Queen's Corgis guard his door?

Andrew's loyal protectors go into a frenzy whenever a stranger gets closer to the former prince

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Web Desk
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Published October 05, 2026

Andrews loyal protectors on high alert: Queens Corgis guard his door?
Andrew's loyal protectors on high alert: Queen's Corgis guard his door?

The late Queen's two beloved corgis Muick and Sandy, whom she entrusted to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on her deathbed, are said to be on high alert whenever a stranger or an unknown person knocks on the former Prince's door.

According to insiders, the late Queen's two beloved pets go into a frenzy whenever a stranger gets closer to her once beloved son Andrew.

"They were manically aggressive and dishevelled," investigations editor Zak Garner-Purkis claimed.

READ MOREAndrew receives update from police over new legal battle: Statement issued

The journalist  said after travelling to Norfolk to question Andrew about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrews loyal protectors on high alert: Queens Corgis guard his door?

"My first reaction was to laugh. These surely could not be the late Queen's beloved dogs. They were a far cry from the docile creatures that used to waddle after their adoring owner."

As Zak crossed the lawn, the two corgis came racing and barking, chasing him across the garden. Seconds later, a blacked-out 4x4 screeched around the drive, throwing up pebbles.

 Andrew's security team had been alerted — by the barking.

Royal expert says corgis are fiercely loyal and territorial. After losing the Queen, their anxiety has seemingly skyrocketed in company of the former Duke of York. Now, they allegedly treat every knock at Andrew's door as a threat.

The whole situation wanrs that if anyone ever dares to see the disgarased royal they may face the unecxpected moments.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turns tables with surprise legal action

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