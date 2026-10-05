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Andrew receives update from police over new legal battle: Statement issued

Thames Valley Police respond to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal action

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Published October 05, 2026

Andrew receives update by police over new legal battle: Statement issued
Andrew receives update by police over new legal battle: Statement issued

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor returned to headlines after a bombshell: he is launching legal action against the force.

The former Duke of York has taken legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest in relation to the Epstein files, the Telegraph reported.

Beatrice and Eugenie's father expressed his wish for a judicial review into the search warrants that allowed police to raid homes at Sandringham and Royal Lodge.

READ MORE: King Charles ‘reacts' to Andrew's new bombshell: ‘not in good place'

In response to Andrew's legal action, a spokesperson from Thames Valley Police told GB, "Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.

"As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

It has also been revealed that a UK hearing is set to take place on Thursday after Andrew's judicial review request regarding his arrest in link with Epstein. 

Notably, it is the first time any royal family member is challenging the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of Charles I in 1649.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘working on comeback' with help of surprise ally

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February at Marsh Farm, Norfolk. He was held in police custody for 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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