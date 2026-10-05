Queen Camilla ‘overwhelmed’ by King’s condition as bad news takes toll

King Charles is understood to be furious with the ongoing situation that has taken place especially with his former brother-in-law Charles Spencer reopening old wounds.

There had already been a plenty on the monarch’s plate given how the Firm has been navigating the PR issues due to the onslaught of new revelations and other simultaneous events. Hence, trouble inside the home was the last thing he may have been expecting.

Queen Camilla is seemingly having a hard time handling her husband as the saga is getting intense by the day.

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“There’s a lot of talk that she and Charles are well and truly at their breaking point, and that this is affecting the marriage in a very significant way,” a royal source told Woman’s Day. “The growing consensus is that this Earl Spencer book is well and truly the last straw.”

However, Camilla is on edge about how the book is “all the King can talk about” and “everything it’s dredged up”. The cancer-stricken Charles “can’t sleep, he’s hardly eating, and he’s so short tempered, which is making him very hard to live with”.

While his wife is trying to be “sympathetic but she doesn’t have lot of patience” because she feels attacked too. The atmosphere is reportedly “very toxic”.

The insider insists that the “queen is nothing if not resilient”. She is currently taking a break at the idyllic cottage in Lacock, Wiltshire, and “hopes a bit of space will put her and Charles back on track”.

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She believes that they have been through harder times than this over the years and they will bounce back.