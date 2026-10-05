Meghan Markle receives emotional message as old nightmare returns

Meghan Markle receives emotional call as old nightmare returns

Meghan Markle received an emotional call as her new neighbour felt her pain of being trolled and misjudged by the press.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK alongside their kids Archie and Lilibet in August, which was a life-changing decision.

Meghan, on multiple occasions, revealed how the trolling and backlash when she was part of the royal family have badly affected her mentally.

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Now, as she is set to face her old nightmare again with her relocation, the Duchess got a supportive message from Lauren Cowell, wife of music mogul Simon.

The couple lives in an £8m farmhouse in the Chipping North area of the Cotswolds.

Lauren was also subjected to scrutiny after the news about her pregnancy with Simon while still married to businessman Andrew Silverman broke the internet.

Now, speaking of the treatment she and Meghan received, Lauren said, "I definitely feel a lot of, I don't want to say similarities, but I can relate to her in a lot of ways."

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She also revealed that the two of them communicated via a call on Zook, discussing "some charity work stuff," as they are both concerned about children's online safety.