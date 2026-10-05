Charles Spencer shuts down critics over Diana book with heartfelt moment

Charles Spencer’s new book has caused a quite a bit of stir at the Palace and has even forced Prince William and Prince Harry to stay tight-lipped about the matter.

The 9th Earl of Spencer, who is currently doing promotions for the book in a series of interview, shared that it has not all been backlash over the revelations he has made in Swan Song, Diana, My sister.

He revealed a heartwarming encounter he had while recording the audiobook version, where the technician, who was not even born when the ‘Queen of Hearts’ passed away, was somehow influenced by her.

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“When I was doing the audiobook in London, the technician who recorded me was this young guy, said ‘I didn’t know any of this’.”

The author went on to remark, how could he have known when the technician revealed he was 28. In response, he noted that given his orientation, Diana was an “icon” to him.

“That was so interesting to me how everyone could connect with Diana on some level.”

Charles said that the late Princess of Wales had a “universal appeal” which he believes is “unique” and something he has not seen in any public figure.

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He explained that the aimed at “people under 40, who think that Diana is a sad and beautiful face in the history books”.