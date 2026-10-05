King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'

King Charles, aside from handling stately matters as a monarch, is also a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren.

He is often seen being affectionate with Prince William and Princess Catherine’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Whereas, he has also taken a major step to get closer to Prince Harry and Meghan’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, despite the grievances of the past.

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Known as serious and short-tempered royal, Charles’s rare side was revealed by Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles during an interview with Press and Journal.

It comes as no surprise that Camilla, who is known to be an avid reader, often read stories to her children at bedtime. According to Tom, Charles actually was quite the natural and possibly better at doing the enactments for the children than Camilla.

“She was quite animated. And she did read to us every night. And I think it's fair to say she would have tried to do all the voices, but that’s maybe not her thing,” Tom shared.

“The King used to do it with [the] Harry Potter [books] with my children, and my nephew and nieces...He would sit with them, reading, and he really is a good actor.”

He continued, “I think my mother would admit she's good at many things, but she's probably not a natural actor. Although, she was a good reader.”

Meanwhile, he stressed that the King “would do all the voices in Harry Potter,” which he shared was “special”.

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It is likely that the Charles's own children were able to see this side, possibly not Archie and Lilibet yet.