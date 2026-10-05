Prince William's team teases exciting Kate Middleton announcement

Prince William's team sparked excitement with a possible announcement about Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as a key event approaches.

The Prince of Wales is set to travel to Mumbai, India, for his passion project, the Earthshot Prize Awards in November.

Back-to-back promotional posts and the unveiling of renowned figures participating in the event have been shared on social media.

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William's Earthshot team announced four presenters so far: Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

However, there are five categories, including Revive our Oceans, Fix our Climate, Build a Waste-Free World, Protect and Restore Nature, and Clean our Air.

The Earthshot people teased fans by sharing that more stars are "to be announced," which fans think will be the future Queen Catherine, who will present the fifth award.

A fan wrote, "Will Catherine be the fifth person to present an award at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Mumbai?"

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However, to date, no confirmation has been made by Kensington Palace.