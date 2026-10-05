Prince William left shaken by Princess Kate's health reveal: 'Intolerable'

Princess Kate's shock health reveal left fans devastated and heartbroken around the world, but it was unbearable for those closest to her.

The Princess of Wales' illness even reopened an 'old wound' for Prince William as a source claimed that the future monarch was not ready to accept the truth about the Princess.

According to a royal author, "When Catherine fell ill, it wasn't just a medical crisis. It was the reopening of an old wound he had spent decades learning to live around."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, in "Catherine & Diana", wrote that the shock of the diagnosis announced by Catherine in an emotional video filmed at Windsor "carried with it the unmistakable scent of "déjà vu."

READ MORE: Prince William's team teases exciting Kate Middleton announcement

Delving into the very different lives of two Princess of Wales, he explained how the two women have shaped this royal position.

The expert once interviewed Harry and William's mother and she shares what kind of personality from outside the family ends up on the inside.

She believes that William experienced the same "sense of being thrust into a story he had never chosen, one that had already taken too much from him".

According to Ingrid, the future King did "everything in his power to shield" his wife from the world and although he resumed public-facing duties a month after she made her diagnosis public.

"The thought that he might lose her was intolerable to William, so he made sure he wouldn't - by being there at every turn," the expert added.

He added, "Literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been absolutely stunning really."

The heir to the British throne and Princess Catherine have always faced everything together, and even though her illness may have reopened "old wounds," they have emerged stronger than ever.

King Charles and Kate's family must be saluted for their unwavering support, which truly helped Princess Kate cope with a situation that was really horrible and sudden, as cancer remains one of the biggest killers in the world.

But in the end, Kate's resilience, courage and unbreakable spirit won over the chronic disease.

READ MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite