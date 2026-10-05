Royal family suffers brutal setback after Andrew's bold step

King Charles and his key royal family members are in the headlines due to the ongoing debate surrounding the growing taxpayer expenses on the royals.

Norman Baker, who penned Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth about the Royals' Finances, delivered a brutal blow to the monarch and the rest of the family for their growing expenses despite their slimmed-down monarchy approach.

In conversation with GB, he said, "Every time there's a calculation, it benefits the Royal Family, and there's no excuse for that.

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"Charles said he wants a slimmed-down monarchy, but what does that actually mean? Yes, fewer people are undertaking royal duties, mainly through 'natural waste.'"

Mr Baker quoted that those members who have passed away. He also mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are not active working royals.

Andrew is also not part of the picture following the Epstein scandal.

He added, "So five people have gone, and they haven't been replaced. You would expect the cost to come down, but the costs have actually gone up. There are fewer people on the balcony, but the cost has gone up."

However, Emeritus Professor of Government and the Constitution at University College London, Robert Hazell, defended the royal family and stated that the British monarchy is way bigger than other European nations.

He shared, "In countries like Norway, they have kept it to four people: the King and Queen, the Crown Prince and the Princess. But Norway has a population of only five million people.

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The UK, with a population of almost 70 million, needs a bigger royal team to serve that much larger population, with royal visits, etc., and to look after the 14 Commonwealth realms."