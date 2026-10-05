Russia pneumonic plague: Here's how you can stay safe from potentially deadly disease

Fears of pneumonic plague have emerged in Russia after a young laboratory worker died from a mysterious form of pneumonia, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of people in Siberia.

The 28-year-old woman worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute and died last week after becoming seriously ill.

Russian authorities have not confirmed that she had the plague. Health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said tests did not find microorganisms linked to her work and described the illness as pneumonia of unknown origin.

The case has nevertheless put attention back on pneumonic plague, the rare but most serious form of a disease that killed millions during historic outbreaks.

What can you actually do to protect yourself?

Pneumonic plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It affects the lungs and can spread between people when an infected person coughs respiratory droplets that are then inhaled by someone nearby.

That does not mean it spreads as easily as illnesses such as Covid-19.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, person-to-person transmission is rare and generally requires close and direct exposure to someone suffering from pneumonic plague.

Avoiding close contact with a suspected patient is therefore one of the most important precautions.

Masks can also reduce the risk of transmission when close contact cannot be avoided.

People living in areas where plague occurs should avoid handling sick or dead animals and take precautions against flea bites.

Keeping rodents and their fleas away from homes and pets can also reduce the risk of infection.

Symptoms of Russia pneumonic plague

Pneumonic plague can cause fever, headache and weakness before rapidly developing into pneumonia. Patients may experience chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing, sometimes producing bloody or watery mucus.

Anyone who develops these symptoms after known close exposure should seek medical help immediately rather than wait to see whether the illness improves.

Despite its frightening history, plague is no longer an automatic death sentence. Antibiotics can effectively treat the infection when it is diagnosed early.

Without treatment, however, pneumonic plague can be fatal, making speed particularly important.