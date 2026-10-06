Michael Douglas rejects idea he 'won back' Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas has opened up about the suggestion that he had to win back Catherine Zeta-Jones after their brief 2013 separation, insisting the break was a joint decision.

The 82-year-old actor was speaking to The Sunday Times ahead of the release of his memoir, One Helluva Ride, which is published on Tuesday.

Asked how he "won back" his wife, Douglas was direct. "What, I won her back? It was a mutual," he said.

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He then reflected on the couple's 26 years together, which began with their 2000 wedding after they met in 1998.

"You know, we had our problems but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know," he said.

"I mean, I don't know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know. And so, you know, we're good. We're in good shape. It's all I can say."

The separation came after a testing few years for both of them.

Douglas was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and in 2011 Zeta-Jones revealed she was battling depression and had been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, for which she sought treatment at a mental health facility.

She returned for further treatment in 2013.

Around the same time, Douglas gave a controversial interview to The Guardian, remarks he later walked back.

In a 2015 interview with Event magazine, he apologised and said he deeply regretted any embarrassment they had caused his wife.

Douglas also described the split as a "little bump in the road" and said the problem with their line of work is that everything becomes so public.

He added that he loves Zeta-Jones as much as, if not more than, ever, and hopes she feels the same. Couples can fix things, he said, but only if both people want to.

Zeta-Jones, who spoke to The Sunday Times in September, credited work as the secret to their marriage.

She said Douglas encourages her to take on jobs and then flies in to see her, which she suggested beats being asked what she wants for breakfast every morning.

The couple have two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.

Douglas stepped back from acting in 2022 after nearly 60 years in the industry, and has said he would return only for something special.

Zeta-Jones has kept working throughout and found fresh success as Morticia in Wednesday. She now stars in the spy thriller Kill Jackie, while Douglas was last seen in the miniseries Franklin.

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