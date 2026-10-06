King Charles bans Andrew’s final royal privilege days before court hearing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who launched legal action against the Thames Valley Police for his arrest in February, has reportedly been banned from one major privilege from the King.

The monarch, who had already ousted his disgraced brother from the fold in light of the revelations made in the Epstein files, removed him from Royal Lodge and sent him to an accommodation in Sandringham – King Chalres’s private estate – to acquiesce the tax payers.

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Now, Andrew is taking legal action after he was humiliated by the arrest on his 66th birthday over suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to Palace sources cited by People Magazine, the King will not be helping his brother financially for the case. The legal action is “a matter for him and his legal team” and the stipend from the monarch’s private funds will not be used for the matter.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, who conducted the investigation, said in a statement, “Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.”

It continued, “As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

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A senior judge will hear the application on Thursday, but with the Press and public expected to be locked out, at least at first.

Under the principle of open justice, court cases are usually held in public unless there is a good reason not to.