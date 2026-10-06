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Meghan shares 'arriving tomorrow' message after King Charles green signal

Meghan Markle sparks excitement among fans with 'gifting and gathering' update

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Published October 06, 2026

Meghan shares arriving tomorrow message after King Charles green signal
Meghan shares 'arriving tomorrow' message after King Charles green signal 

Meghan Markle provided an exciting update amid reports about the Sussexes' first face-to-face meeting with King Charles since their return to the UK.

The founder of As Ever, who is quite actively bringing a festive edition to her pantry, shared another piece of her holiday collection, and it is 'The Hostess Basket.'

"The Holiday Collection: Chapter One is arriving tomorrow.

READ MORE: King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'

"The first pieces of the season, thoughtfully made for gifting, gathering, and everything in between," Meghan's team captioned the post.

Not only that, Meghan is set to launch the first-ever Holiday Advent Calendar, created in collaboration with celebrated Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes.

The Duchess of Sussex sparked festive joy among fans amid Rob Shutter claim that King Charles has taken time out of his royal diary for a meeting with Harry, Meghan and his beloved grandkids, Archie and Lilibet.

READ MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite

The reunion is reportedly set to take place before Christmas.

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