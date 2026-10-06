Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take heartbreaking step amid Andrew bombshell

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing another turmoil as their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor emerged with a bombshell.

The two nieces of King Charles were only beginning to recover some of their public standing after the humiliating ordeal they were left in courtesy of their two parents.

Eugenie had quickly distanced herself from both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but Beatrice was still struggling emotionally to cope with the situation. Sources had shared that the scandal that hit Beatrice the hardest, especially since she was close to her father.

READ MORE: Princess Beatrice’s secret plan to win back royal favour

Although, the York sisters have famously been each other’s allies but right now they are forced to fight their own power battles as the maintain distance from each other as well.

“Beatrice and Eugenie both want to put some distance between themselves and their parents, and now they’re doing the same with each other,” a royal source told Woman’s Day.

“They love each other dearly, of course, but they’ve realised that always being seen as a package deal hasn’t necessarily helped them so they’re going their separate ways.”

They continued, “There’s a lot at stake right now, they’re both fighting to hang on to their place within the monarchy and that pressure has definitely got them feeling competitive.”

READ MORE: King Charles bans Andrew's final royal privilege days before court hearing

Apart from Andrew's latest legal action against the Thames Valley Police for his arrest in February, the rumour mill for Sarah Ferguson's tell-all are still circulating.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are both doing a lot of schmoozing, trying to line up opportunities to keep them afloat should the worst-case scenario happen,” the source added.

“You’d think they’d want to join forces in this and help each other but that is not the route they’re taking, it’s every woman for herself.”