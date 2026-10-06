Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor says he is 'happy' after launching legal action

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is on 'cloud nine' after launching a legal action against police over search warrants that were used at the time of his arrest.

King Charles' brother is reportedly quite happy after taking a first major step to clear his name after a royal downfall.

According to the Sun, a pal of the former Prince said, "He seems incredibly buoyant despite everything he has been through and is really upbeat.

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He is utterly convinced that one day he will be completely exonerated. He thinks this is the first step towards that."

For the unversed, Beatrice and Eugenie's father has taken legal action against Thames Valley Police in relation to his arrest that took place on his 66th birthday in February at Marsh Farm.

Andrew wants a judicial review into the search warrants that allowed police to raid homes at Sandringham and Royal Lodge.

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The hearing will take place in the High Court in London on Thursday.