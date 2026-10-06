Meghan Markle quietly cut ties with UK friend for astonishing reason

Meghan Markle may have some regrets about how she left things off the last time she was on British soil, as she starts 2.0 chapter from scratch.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, she had been friends with a PR expert, whom she became acquainted with during her Suits series days. The former actress would often make visits to the UK for various reasons.

However, after she met Harry, in surprise turn of events, she quietly went her separate ways. Nick Ede told Express UK that he was friends with Meghan, and while they “never fell out” they are “not friendly” anymore.

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“It’s not that we ever fell out, we just went our separate ways. She’s very good at going her separate ways from people,” he said, noting that it “wasn’t right” after she became a royal and he had “friends in media”.

“She also knows I know a lot of mutual friends as well, and we always say this, there are people more useful to her than I was at the time. I did a lot of stuff with her, we were really good friends, we had a lovely relationship.”

Nick shared that he was “not bitter” about it but said that it may be her “biggest issue” now that she is back in the UK.

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He went on to add that he understands the game “extremely well” and has “lots of friends in Hollywood who tell [him] lots of horrific stories about Meghan. Some of them I’m sure are true, some of them maybe not”.