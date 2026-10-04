Dakota Johnson seemingly confirms MGK romance as Taylor Swift cheers

Taylor Swift joins Dakota Johnson on stage during her 'Saturday Night Live' monologue

Dakota Johnson appears to have confirmed that she’s dating Machine Gun Kelly — and Taylor Swift approves!

During her Saturday Night Live monologue on October 3, the actress — who celebrated her 37th birthday a day after her SNL hosting gig — made a cheeky reference to her rumoured new boyfriend while reflecting on her history of dating musicians, including Coldplay’s Chris Martin and American singer-songwriter Role Model.

“I went through two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians. Looking for a third,” Johnson quipped.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson calls MGK 'tricky' amid dating rumours

The actress then compared dating musicians to a “psychosexual erotic thriller,” much like her new film, Verity.

“I have really good friends, they don’t judge me for dating these men. They’re actually really supportive,” she said as Taylor Swift joined her on stage.

The 50 Shades of Grey star then hinted at her rumoured romance with MGK, who is a Cleveland native.

“Quickly, while we’re on the subject of musicians, I think actually I’m doing a public service by dating them, because, ladies, I am saving you a lot of money on Zoloft. So, you’re welcome, America, and also England, and parts of Ireland, and Cleveland — allegedly,”

This prompted Swift to cheer, whose new husband Travis Kelce is also from Ohio, Cleveland. In fact, it was at their wedding in May that Johnson and MGK (real name Colson Baker) met, per TMZ. The rumoured couple were more recently spotted together on September 12 as they exited a black SUV and entered Swift’s TriBeCa apartment.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift surprises Dakota Johnson with homemade birthday cake?