Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie tread carefully as Andrew returns to headlines

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are feeling the heat as Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a surprise return to the headlines amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence in the UK.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in the UK for an extended stay alongside Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a series of unexpected events has gripped royal watchers.

From Charles Spencer's explosive book rattling the Palace corridors to Andrew's bold legal move and Eugenie's telling phone call to Meghan over a gift, each development has raised eyebrows and left royal insiders deeply concerned.

READ MORE: Former Duchess urges Andrew to take decisive step?

Beatrice and Eugenie once again find themselves at the centre of intense scrutiny, as the unfolding turmoil sparks chaos within the Firm and leaves fans questioning the sisters' standing in the royal family.

King Charles and Prince William stand firmly by the two sisters, declaring their innocence and vowing to shield them from any derogatory campaign.Yet, despite the Crown's protection, the storm refuses to calm.

Weighing in on the situation, a royal insider claimed: "The Princesses of York must clear the air. In the midst of this war of words and a situation threatening to unsettle the Palace, it would be wise for them to pick a side."

Tehre are reports that the sisters have totally sidelined the Sussexes amid the ongoing royal feud, standing with the King and the future British monarch.

"They want to stay out of the drama, but the Sussexes’ return apparently left them in a fix."

The claims come after a signed copy of Meghan’s children’s book reportedly surfaced for sale online.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take heartbreaking step amid Andrew bombshell