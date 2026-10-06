Olivia Rodrigo's hit track 'stupid song' returns to charts amid tour

Olivia Rodrigo released her third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love this June and it continues to reach new milestones four months after coming out.

The 23-year-old pop superstar, who is currently on The Unraveled Tour, has most of the songs from her album on the charts, and one of her fan-favourites has just returned to Billboard top 10 on this week's Hot 100.

Rodrigo's stupid song is currently on number 9 on the list, and fans are celebrating all across social media.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo earns historical milestone with debut album 'SOUR'

Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "see when you’re the best song released in 2026," and "queen of longevity they could never bring you down godlivia."

A third chimed in, "That's AOTY , After 1000 fake hate trains attempted by her opps she's still taking the Win," and "YAY 4 months laterrr and it’s still so good."

More applauded, "SMASH HIT," and "She ate that."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fan's 'gross' move