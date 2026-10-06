Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' breaks historical 35-year old record

Taylor Swift has now broken Janet Jackson's 35-year old record with her album, The Life of a Showgirl, after the release of her Encore.

The 36-year-old pop superstar now has four of her singles in the chart for Top 5 singles, which broke Jackson's record which she made with her album, Rhythm Nation 1814.

Although the Grammy winner has checked off several milestones with her latest album, fans contested the latest record on social media, arguing that Jackson's record was made in a non-streaming era whereas Swift's numbers includes non-physical sales and streaming.

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Swifties flocked to X, and wrote, "MOTHERRR," and "Queens."

While a third exclaimed, "HERSTORY MAKERS."

However, one noted, "Back then only songs officially released as singles could chart and you had to go buy physical copies. What Janet achieved is incredible. Not comparable."

Another added, "I don’t mind Taylor but this is not even comparable. Janet released 7 different singles over the span of three years and people went out and purchased those singles, people sat at home and streamed Taylor’s songs from her album now they are magically top 10 Hits. Not the same."

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