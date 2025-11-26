 
Simu Liu gets honest about limited Asian representation in Hollywood

'Barbie' star finds it 'appalling' to see dearth of Asian actors in entertainment industry

November 26, 2025

Simu Liu has recently spoken out against the representation of Asian actors in Hollywood.

Barbie star took to social media and called out the industry for the lack of visibility of his community in movies.

“Put some Asians in literally anything right now. the amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is appalling,” said the 36-year-old on Threads.

Simu stated, “Studios think we’re risky.”

Interestingly, the Atlas actor shared his views after social media reports about Asian men struggled to find fulfilling roles.

He named out movies like Farewell, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crazy Rich Asians and his own Marvel movie as examples that did well in the box office.

“Every single one a financial success,” mentioned Simu.

However, the Last Breath actor added, “No asian actor has ever lost a studio even close to 100 million dollars but a white dude will lose 200 million TWICE and roll right into the next tentpole lead.”

“We’re fighting a deeply prejudiced system. and most days it SUCKS,” he concluded.

This is not the first time the actor hit out at the lack of representation of Asian actors in Hollywood.

Earlier in 2023, he responded to HuffPost article that claimed he was getting “the bulk of Asian make roles”.

At the time, Simu replied to the Facebook post saying, “Way to attempt to put us against one another. What ‘bulk’ of roles are you referring to? Are there movies I’m in that I’m not aware of? Do you really think that there is a quota of ‘Asian male roles’ that is a zero-sum game?”

“Everything I have taken post Shang-Chi was not written Asian. We’ve been able to reshape stories to get more representation onscreen,” it read.

