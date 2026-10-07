How Dennis Franchione died: Cause of death explained

Dennis Franchione, the longtime college football coach who led programs at Alabama, Texas A&M and TCU, has died at 75, his family announced Tuesday, October 6.

He died of cancer. Franchione was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and again in 2021, but it had gone into remission.

According to family friends who spoke to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the cancer returned earlier this year, and he was recently placed in hospice care before his death.

Known as an offensive innovator, Franchione coached for 40 years and compiled a 213-135-2 overall record over 30 seasons as a head coach. He led nine teams to conference championships and bowl games.

His career took off at TCU, where he inherited a team that had gone 1-10 in 1997 and had not won a bowl game since 1957. In his first season, he led the Horned Frogs to an upset of USC in the Sun Bowl. TCU followed with consecutive WAC co-championships as LaDainian Tomlinson led the nation in rushing.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said: “College football is in a better place for having Dennis Franchione’s influence on it, and today is a great loss to all who knew him.”

Franchione is survived by his wife, Kim, and three children.