Shakira addresses renewed custody battle with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira is shedding light on her latest custody battle with her ex, Gerard Pique.

The Colombian pop star took the former footballer to court at Barcelona’s City of Justice on Tuesday, October 6, seeking changes to their existing visitation arrangement, according to HOLA! magazine.

In a statement, Shakira’s representatives stressed that the request is not about reducing Piqué’s time with Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11. Instead, she wants the children to spend less of their shorter school breaks crossing the Atlantic.

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“The objective is that the effort of travelling between Miami and Barcelona does not fall solely on them,” her representatives said.

Under the proposal, Piqué would travel to Miami during shorter vacations instead of having the boys fly to Barcelona. Her team said that arrangement would help preserve their school, social and family routines while avoiding exhausting international trips for brief breaks. Shakira hopes this will protect the boys’ “emotional, physical and academic well-being.”

Shakira and Piqué previously finalised their custody agreement in December 2022, months after announcing their split. The agreement allowed the singer to relocate with Milan and Sasha to Miami, where she moved with them in April 2023, while Piqué remained in Barcelona.

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