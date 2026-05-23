Shakira makes rare comment about ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira opened up about her former partner Gerard Piqué, making clear she holds no ill will toward the retired soccer star.

“I will always have that gratitude in my heart for the father of my kids and [for] turning me into the mother that I am today,” Shakira told The Times of London in a profile published Friday, May 22.

The Grammy winner and Piqué dated for more than a decade before announcing their split in June 2022.

Together they share sons Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11.

Reflecting on the breakup, Shakira admitted she faced her “darkest moment” as she saw “the dissolution of my family, the family that I had dreamt to keep forever.”

Despite the pain, she said the experience made her stronger, “They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and it is true… Suffering sometimes makes you a better person, makes you value friends and support.”

Shakira leaned on close friends including Chris Martin and Adele during the transition and has since focused on her career.

She stressed she is not dating at the moment, “My kids are my priority, and my career. Strangely enough, I’m in love with my career like I’ve never been in my life.”

The singer is slated to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this summer, debuting her new anthem Dai Dai.

“It’s going to be extraordinary,” she teased.