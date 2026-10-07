Jessica Biel joins Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman in 'Playmates'

Jessica Biel has joined the cast of Playmates, the upcoming Searchlight Pictures film about a teenager's friendship with a would-be Playboy centrefold.

Biel will play the wife of Hugh Hefner, a former Playmate herself, opposite Bill Pullman, who stars as the Playboy founder.

The role is a fictional one.

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Although Hefner was married several times in real life, the character Biel will play is not based on any of his actual wives.

She joins previously announced cast members Lily-Rose Depp, Pullman and Indiana Elle in the film, which marks the feature writing and directing debut of Lorraine Nicholson.

According to the official logline, the story centres on Elle, played by Elle, a 13-year-old know-it-all who thinks of the Playboy Mansion as her second home.

She meets Anna (Depp), one of seven hopefuls competing to be named Playmate of the Month.

The pair strike up an unlikely friendship and set about helping each other get what they want most, a magazine cover for one, and a boy for the other.

Biel's film credits include The Illusionist, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day and The A-Team.

On television, she has appeared in 7th Heaven, Candy, The Sinner and The Better Sister. Her work on The Sinner earned her both an Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination.

She has also built a career behind the camera in recent years.

Through her Iron Ocean production banner, Biel has executive produced shows including Cruel Summer and Limetown, as well as her own starring projects Candy and The Sinner.

Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery will produce Playmates through High Frequency Entertainment, with Depp also producing alongside her starring role.

Searchlight vice president of production Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh will oversee the project for the studio.

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