Noel Gallagher reveals why he and Liam didn't talk much at Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher has explained why the long-awaited reunion with his brother Liam, after more than a decade apart, was light on emotion and conversation.

"Family is different, you don't have to say anything, it's as simple as that," he says in an unseen clip from Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger, the Disney+ documentary about last year's reunion and sell-out world tour.

The clip was shown at a special event at London's Abbey Road on Monday night.

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Taken from the brothers' first joint interview in 25 years, the footage sees Noel go on: "And you don't have to justify not saying anything to anyone else."

He added that if it had been former Sex Pistols bandmates John Lydon or Steve Jones, there might have been angry finger-pointing and accusations.

With the Gallaghers, he said, it was simply a case of "How are you doing? And that's it".

Speaking at the Abbey Road event were the series' writer and creator Steven Knight and co-directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern.

Lovelace said the reunion happened exactly as Noel described it.

"They walked back into a room together and we filmed it, and they started, and Oasis was back," he said, adding that when Noel says family is different, he literally means it.

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger is already this year's highest-grossing documentary in the UK.

It launches on Disney+ on 9 October.

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